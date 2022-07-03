Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Rashtra Kavach Om Shows Insignificant Growth on Day 2 at Box Office, See Figures

Aditya Roy Kapur transformed completely into an action hero with Rashtra Kavach Om. The actor looked impressive in a toned physique in the trailer of the film, However, looks like it was not enough to pull audiences to the theatres. The film, previously titled Om: The Battle Within, is proving to be a dud at the box office and has registered insignificant growth at the box office on Day 2.

On Day 2, i.e., on Saturday, the film minted Rs. 1.70 crores at the box office, as compared to Rs. 1.51 crores on Day 1. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs. 3.21 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#RashtraKavachOm struggles on Day 2… Dips at national chains, but performs better in mass pockets… The 2-day total, however, is extremely low… Fri 1.51 cr, Sat 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 3.21 cr. #India biz." See the tweet here:

Taran Adarsh, in another tweet, had added that the film saw less footfalls on Saturday in major multiplex chains. The collection in multiplexes saw a decline, and the increase in the total collection is solely because of single screens and mass pockets. In multiplex chains, it saw a decline of 10.31% from Rs. 48.5 lakhs to Rs. 43.5 lakhs.

Well, needless to say that Sunday biz is crucial for the film but looks like negative reviews have impacted the revenue of Rashtra Kavach Om. News18’s review of the film reads, “Rashtra Kavach Om is a bad movie, period. The film’s writing is all over the place. There are logicless scenes penned. Aditya tries to pull a Salman Khan with Rashtra Kavach Om with his body and action scenes. From building a toned body fit for a massive fight to performing mind-bending stunt scenes such as pulling down a helicopter using a massive hook and chain, Aditya tries every trick in the book to emerge as the massy star. While full marks for his efforts, the script and writing fail him. Rashtra Kavach Om feels like a hurriedly done video game that needed more time on the table. Aditya and Sanjana put in their best but the script doesn’t do them justice."

