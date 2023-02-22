Aditya Roy Kapur Talks About Fan Kissing Him Forcefully, Says 'She was Strong...'

Aditya Roy Kapur is making the headlines recently for the series The Night Manager where he co-starred with Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala among others. The series also marked Kapur’s OTT debut. Fans were excited to see the actor back on screen. However, some fans were so excited that they crossed the boundary on seeing the actor. A couple of days ago, a fan of Aditya Roy Kapur forcefully tried to kiss him after he obliged to take a picture with her. A woman joined a few other fans to take pictures with the actor and after the photo was taken, she forcefully tried to kiss the actor on his cheek. While Aditya managed to pull away, she attempted to kiss him again.

Now, the actor opened up about the situation in an interview. Talking to The Indian Express, Aditya said, “To be honest, I didn’t get too frazzled by it. It was just something I had to handle it in the moment. She was strong, let’s put it like that, so I did have to handle it. But I can understand it. I don’t look at it from the eye where I’ll criticise it or say it’s wrong. I can understand it, that this person is feeling this affection and I guess that’s how she wanted to express it. At that moment I just felt it needed to be handled. But I didn’t lose any sleep over it or give it more (thought) than it needed."

Advertisement

Aditya also opened up about why The Night Manager is divided into two parts. Several netizens were disappointed that the makers did not release the entire show in one part. Answering this, he told the publication, “Well, this is this is a question one must pose to the platform. I think I’m looking at the bright side of it. The unanimous reaction to me is, ‘wow, it’s great. But we were dying to see the next one.’ I’m just looking at that as a positive. I’m like, ‘Ok that feels like people really, really want to watch more.’ And as a series, that’s a good place to be where people want to see the next episode. I’m taking it as a positive. But, for sure I can understand your plight."

Read all the Latest Movies News here