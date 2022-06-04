Aditya Roy Kapur Tests Positive for COVID; Om’s Trailer Launch to Be Rescheduled: Reports

It was earlier today that Kartik Aaryan revealed that he has tested positive for COVID. Now, another Bollywood actor has also reportedly tested positive for the virus. It is none other than Aditya Roy Kapur.

According to a report in ETimes, Aditya Roy Kapur, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Om: The Battle Within, has tested positive for the virus. A source was quoted by the portal saying, “A big event was scheduled for the film’s trailer launch, but with Aditya testing positive, it is likely to be rescheduled." It was just today that the motion poster of the film was unveiled and the makers had promised that the trailer would be out soon. However, there has been no confirmation yet from the actor himself.

Earlier today, Kartik Aaryan had revealed that he has tested positive for COVID. Taking to his social media, he wrote, “Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha nahi gaya (Everything was so positive, Covid couldn’t take staying behind)."

Recently, Akshay Kumar had also tested positive for COVID. The actor had to give the Cannes Film Festival a miss for this reason. However, as soon as he had recovered, he got back with the promotions of Samrat Prithviraj, that hit the theatres on the 3rd of June.

Earlier, talking to News18, Sanjana Sanghi had said, “Well, the audience will see me in an absolutely different avatar from Dil Bechara. But I have to say, the way we styled my character in Om, it’s very real, very raw and natural. So, no the glam quotient per se, I don’t know if I can say is very high; but the action quotient is, so that’s very exciting. I’m gearing up for OM’s worldwide theatrical release, which is set for July 1st."

Om: The Battle Within is scheduled to hit theatres on the 1st of July. It has been directed by Kapil Verma and is backed by Ahmed Khan.

