Aditya Seal's Birthday: Anushka Ranjan Pens Heartfelt Note, Drops Their Romantic Pics From Taj Mahal

Bollywood actor Aditya Seal is celebrating his 34th birthday on Tuesday. On this special day, his wife Anushka Ranjan took to social media and dropped a couple of love-filled pictures from their Taj Mahal’s visit. In the pictures, Aditya and Anushka can be seen posing in front of the seventh wonder of the world. While Anushka wore a magenta outfit, Aditya looks charming as always in a yellow shirt paired with white trousers.

Sharing the pictures, Anushka also penned down a heartfelt note for her hubby and showered love on him on his special day. Anushka talked about how she can be her ‘weird self’ when Aditya is around and thanked him for being her ‘world’.

“It’s Adi Day!! It’s my Adis birthday Thank you for always being my no.1 guiding force. You’re the world to me and I’m blessed to have found you! The way you look at me makes me feel like I know what I’m doing and that’s the biggest gift you give me everyday You’re one in a million and if you ever leave (Swipe) I’ll be very upset I love being my weird self with you cause you even weirder I love you @adityaseal Happy Happier Happiest Birthday always (sic)," she wrote.

Several friends and fans took to the comment section to send wishes to the birthday boy. Aditya’s The Empire co-star Dino Morea dropped red heart emojis. “Happy Birthday you Lovlies," actress Divya Seth commented.

For the unversed, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan tied the knot in November 2021. Their grand wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Athiya Shetty, Poonam Dhillon, and Javed Akhtar among others.

On the work front, Aditya Seal was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s The Empire. It was a historical show which was based on the life of Mughal ruler Babar. In the show, Aditya played the role of Humayun. The show also starred Dino played, Drashti Dhami, and Shabana Azmi among others. It was released in August 2021.

