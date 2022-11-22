Adivi Sesh Confirms Trailer And Theatrical Release Date Of HIT: The Second Case

In 2020, the Vishwak Sen-starrer HIT: The First Case was released to a highly positive reception. It was among the last batch of Telugu movies that hit the theatres just before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the countrywide shutdown of cinema halls. The film managed to become a profitable venture. And, now, the second instalment to the HITverse, as it has been called, is ready to hit the big screen. Titled Hit: The Second Case, the film replaces Vishwak Sen with Adivi Sesh as the lead and is slated to release on December 2.

Adivi Sesh and the film’s producer, Nani, recently shared a quirky video of themselves engaging in a fun conversation on YouTube. During the conversation, both confirmed the release date of HIT: The Second Case to be December 2. They also announced that the trailer for the film will be unveiled on November 23.

Ahead of its release, the makers are promoting HIT: The Second Case in full swing. The film’s team recently posted its teaser on YouTube as part of its promotion. In addition to Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Maganti, and Komalee Prasad will be seen essaying key roles in this Sailesh Kolanu directorial. Besides them, Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the female lead in the movie.

The film will follow Adivi Sesh’s character, a police officer, on a mission to solve a brutal murder. The teaser, which was released earlier, ends with a graphic depiction of a murder. This forced YouTube to classify the teaser as age-restricted. According to Sesh, it caused the teaser of the film to lose its place on YouTube’s trending list.

