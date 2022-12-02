Adivi Sesh Rejected 8 Bollywood Films After Major Release; Do You Know Why?

Major fame Adivi Sesh’s latest project HIT: The Second Case released on the silver screens on Friday, December 2. The actor already has a series of projects lined up for him, of which four are Bollywood movies. His role as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan catapulted his fame such that he ended up receiving offers for a whopping 8 Bollywood films. Unfortunately, the actor’s work schedule is so tight that he had to decline them all.

In his latest interaction with Pinkvilla, Adivi Sesh talked about the same and revealed that all the makers who wished to recruit him wanted to begin their projects immediately. However, even before the release of Major, he had already made work commitments and therefore decided to proceed with them only. The actor further

Advertisement

“I said no to 8 Bollywood films as I already had commitments and they all wanted to start the work immediately. Some of them I loved creatively but I had commitments to the projects I had committed before Major released. I have my hands full and a lot of these movies, the next 4 for sure are releasing in Hindi as well," Adivi Sesh said.

It won’t just be acting projects that will keep the actor’s hands tied, but Adivi Sesh is also contributing towards developing the script of Goodachari 2. Since he has now completed the promotional spree of HIT: The Second Case, he will work on the writing project. Sharing an update about the same, Sesh mentioned that he has already cracked the plotline of the story and all that’s left is for him to complete its screenplay. “I have cracked the story but haven’t started working on the screenplay so there’s still 6 months of writing," he added.

Meanwhile, talking about HIT: The Second Case, besides Adivi Sesh, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani and Posani Krishna Murali, among others in key roles. It is co-produced by Prashanti Tipirneni, alongside Nani, under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Movies News here