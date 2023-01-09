Adivi Sesh Remembers Superstar Krishna At G2 Announcement, Says 'When Mahesh Babu Opened...' | Exclusive

Telugu star Adivi Sesh announced his upcoming film, G2, a sequel to his 2018 film Goodachari, in Mumbai on Monday. While the actor unveiled a 50-feet poster and even treated the media to a peak of the film, the actor revealed that the Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi directorial will commence filming this year. Fans would remember that the 2018 film was inspired by superstar Krishna Garu’s Goodachari 116, released in 1966.

While Goodachari featured nods to the 1966 film, News18.com asked Adivi Sesh at the announcement launch if he discussed G2 with Krishna Garu before his demise. The actor did not reveal if he spoke to the late superstar about the film. However, he recalled how he wanted Krishna Garu to be a part of the 2018 film.

“You know the craziest thing was, when we were making part 1, I found out that superstar Krishna Garu has an office in my building. As soon as I found out, I ran (to his office) and luckily, he was there. So when we asked him to act, he said, ‘No, I have already gotten older so I am not acting anymore. But you can use any of my clips from the original whenever you want.’ So we always had his blessings," he said.

Sesh also revealed that when Mahesh Babu opened his multiplex, he got the opportunity to meet Krishna Garu again. “In fact, when Mahesh sir opened the AMB multiplex in Hyderabad, I remember clicking a picture with Krishna Garu and said, ‘From one 116 to the other,'" he said, remembering him fondly.

Superstar Krishna died on November 15, last year. The funeral was attended by several renowned Telugu stars, including, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya. The legendary actor’s career spanned nearly five decades. He acted in more than 350 films in a variety of roles and was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009 by the Government of India. His notable work includes Ooriki Monagaadu, Bangaaru Bhoomi, Kiraayi Kotigaadu, Adavi Simhaalu, Sakthi, and Prajaarajyam.

As for G2, Adivi Sesh revealed that the film will be made on a grander scale. While he will be headlining it, the team is yet to finalise the actress opposite him. The actor also hinted that fans will have to wait until 2024 for it to finish.

