Adivi Sesh Reveals His Current Relationship Status Is 'Complicated'; Shares About Romantic Proposals

Rumour mills have been abuzz since 2019 that actor Adivi Sesh is reportedly in a relationship with his Goodachari (2018) co-star Supriya Yarlagadda, who belongs to the renowned Daggubati-Akkineni family. As per speculations, they were introduced by actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu a few years back. In the last week of December 2022, the chatter around their alleged relationship resumed when the duo was spotted together at a Christmas party, which was also attended by actors Sumanth, Sushanth and Akhil Akkineni. In the picture shared by Sushanth, the alleged couple was seen standing next to each other, twinning in red.

Though Adivi has always remained tight-lipped about his relationship, in a recent interview with Mashable India, he commented on his current relationship status. “It’s complicated. It’s been like this for years," he said. The Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Major (2022) actor also spoke about an episode where he received romantic proposals from two sisters at an event. “I was at an event recently and there were two twin girls in their 20s with their mom and dad. And both sisters proposed to me at the same time in front of their parents. I was like uhhh…" he shared.

When asked about his marriage plans in an interview with Hindustan Times a few months back, Adivi said that he would consider it ‘at some point’ but it’s ‘definitely not on my mind’. He went on to add, “Basically, my parents are looking forward to getting me married off like a nice Indian boy. It started with them saying that as long as she is a Telugu girl, and now they are like as long as it’s a girl from some part of the world. They are getting desperate, but I’m not sure, man. There’s so much to do and so little time. I genuinely mean that. I grew up in the US and it’s not a big deal for me to get into a relationship."

On the work front, Adivi was recently seen headlining the commercially successful Hit: The Second Case where his portrayal of a cop won him good reviews. He recently unveiled the teaser of Goodachari 2 and as per reports, he’s busy working on the script. The first instalment starred him along with actor Sobhita Dhulipala and received wide critical acclaim upon its release. The spy thriller has achieved a cult status over the years. Goodachari 2 will witness a big launch in Mumbai and Delhi on January 9, 2023.

