Adivi Sesh Reveals His Relationship Status, Opens Up About Marriage Plans; Read On

Adivi Sesh became a heartthrob after his recent movie Major was released. The film and the actor’s performance in it was widely appreciated. While the actor is now gearing up for his next release, HIT: The Second Case, he was recently questioned about his relationship status. Sesh revealed that he is single and is ‘not ready to mingle’. He also revealed that even though there’s pressure from his parents with regard to marriage, he does not plan to tie the knot as of now.

“There’s immense pressure from my parents but I don’t have any plans to get married at the moment. I’m caught up with work and honestly, I won’t be able to do justice to my partner. Single but not ready to mingle!" he told Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, during the same interview, Adivi Sesh was also asked if he would consider Major a life-changing experience. To this, the actor shared that the film is ‘creatively, honourably’ the best thing he has ever done. “It also taught me to be responsible for my emotions and it made me keep promises to my people, so when I was working on the film, I promised uncle and Amma that I will always be there with them. Two days before, I was there with them at the memorial. I will always be there for them anytime they need me," he added.

Asked if he also feels pressurised for HIT 2 after the box office success of Major, Sesh revealed, “By God’s grace, the audience has been kind, and my last 5 films have done well. I haven’t really thought ‘movie chal gayi toh abh kya karna hai.’ I changed my body language from a responsible army officer to a lazy police officer. I have kind of put in the work."

Talking about HIT: The Second Case, besides Adivi Sesh, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani and Posani Krishna Murali, among others in key roles. It is co-produced by Prashanti Tipirneni, alongside Nani, under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema. The film will be released in theatres on December 2.

