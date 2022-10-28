Adivi Sesh To Naveen Polishetty, 5 Actors Who Impressed Us With Their Writing Too

What do our favourite actors have in common? Apart from exemplary acting, many actors tick all the boxes right when it comes to writing as well. Writing allows actors to find a dream role for themselves as well when they start feeling typecast. Below is the list of actors who have performed brilliantly in the realm of creative writing.

Adivi Sesh:

Adivi Sesh wowed audiences with his writing prowess in the film Karma, which was also directed by him. Karma was successful at the box office and since then Adivi’s writing has been growing strong. His latest offering as a writer will be Kidnap, which is in the post-production stage.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda:

Siddhu Jonnalagadda received adulation from movie buffs for his acting in the rom-com flick DJ Tillu. The audience was left awestruck when they came to know that he penned the story as well along with director Vimal Krishna. He is now pumped up for the sequel of this film, which has become a hot topic of discussion.

Naveen Polishetty:

Naveen Polishetty’s stupendous performance in the film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya was admired by audiences and critics alike. Besides essaying the titular role, he also penned the screenplay of this movie. He was nominated for Critics Choice Film Award under the best writing category. Naveen is currently gearing up for his films Anushka 48 and Anaganaga Oka Raju.

Kiran Abbavaram:

Kiran Abbavaram is equally talented as an actor and writer. He has penned the screenplay and dialogues for the film Nenu Meeku Baga Kavalasinavadini. He has also written the movie SR Kalyanamandapam, which earned him accolades from the audience and critics. Kiran has teamed up with Murali Kishore Babu for the upcoming movie Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha.

Vishwak Sen:

Vishwak Sen left the audience floored back with his charismatic acting in the film Falaknuma Das. This crime action drama was written and directed by him. However, the original storyline was penned by Chemban Vinod Jose. He recently hogged the limelight for his rom-com movie Ori Devuda directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

