Adivi Sesh Unveils Teaser of Sumanth Akkineni’s 'Might Interesting' Aham Reboot

Sumanth Akkineni is known for doing out-of-the-box films that strike a chord with the audience. Sumanth’s upcoming venture, Aham Reboot, is a one-of-a-kind film that has generated tremendous buzz on social media. Recently, the film’s teaser was revealed by Adivi Sesh on Twitter.

While sharing the YouTube link of the film’s teaser, Adivi Sesh wrote, “Here is the mighty Interesting peek into the world of starting my dear bro @iSumanth. In recent years, love his novel attempts. Aham Reboot First Glitch youtu.be/v8qYqhVbML".

The teaser has gone viral with over 400,000 views on YouTube. Netizens have appreciated the uniqueness of the teaser.

Adivi Sesh is on a high following the success of his latest film, Major. The biographical action film has performed well at the box office and is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the decorated NSG Commando who sacrificed his life while saving dozens of people during the 26/11 attacks. Therefore, Adivi Sesh unveiling Aham Reboot’s teaser will increase the chatter around the film.

Aham Reboot is directed by Prashanth Sagar Atluri. The film is bankrolled by Raghuveer Goriparthi and Srujan Yarabolu under the banner of Vayuputra Entertainments and S Originals.

Aham Reboot deals with psychological issues and Sumanth is playing the role of a radio jockey in the film.

It is worth noting that Sumanth is the grandson of the legendary actor, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Sumanth made his acting debut, playing the lead role in Ram Gopal Varma’s 1999 romantic drama, Prema Katha. Sumanth has cultivated a loyal fan base due to his acting chops, handsome looks and charming personality. The 47-year-old has starred in hit films like Madhumasam, Satyam, Gowri, Godavari and Malli Raava.

