Adivi Sesh Unveils Teaser of Upcoming Telugu Film Haseena

Bengali actress and model Priyanka Dey had last impressed the Tollywood audience with her charismatic performance in the film Shyam Singha Roy. She managed to grab the attention of the audiences despite limited screen time in the movie. Priyanka will now entertain viewers with her upcoming suspense thriller Haseena, directed by Naveen Eragani. Its teaser was unveiled by popular actor Adivi Sesh.

The teaser gives a glimpse of how five childhood friends embark on a journey to solve a mysterious crime. However, in a horrific turn of events, they turn against each other. Haseena’s trailer shows a lot of action sequences as well. The 1 minute 41 second teaser ends with Priyanka introducing her character Haseena.

Audiences loved the first glimpse of this movie and called it terrific. Fans of actors Saiteja Ganji and Aakash Lal also expressed their delight at watching this teaser. Some of the viewers also wished Haseena to be a highly successful film in Priyanka’s career.

Priyanka is every bit excited for Haseena. In an interview with a media portal, she expressed her thoughts about this movie. According to Priyanka, there will be a twist in the climax of Haseena. The Bengali diva said that she is playing the role of a Muslim girl who has a Hindu boyfriend. In an unfortunate twist of events, they get embroiled in a murder mystery.

Besides Priyanka, this is going to be an important film for director Naveen too. In an interview with a media portal, Naveen said that the entire shooting of this film was completed in lockdown. Naveen reminisced about the fact that his debut film Koteswara Rao Gari Kodukulu, a family drama, couldn’t release due to lockdown. Even at this low point in career, Naveen didn’t lose courage. He thought of releasing his next film on the OTT platform with a limited cast and crew.

Naveen also piqued the interest of the audience in Haseena by saying that his film is inspired by real life events.

