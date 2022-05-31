Home » News » Movies » Adivi Sesh Visits Vizag Ahead of 'Major' Release, Gets Grand Welcome By Fans | Pictures

Adivi Sesh Visits Vizag Ahead of 'Major' Release, Gets Grand Welcome By Fans | Pictures

Major is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who laid his life in the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: May 31, 2022, 17:44 IST

Adivi Sesh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie titled Major. While the film will hit theatres tomorrow i.e on June 3, the extensive promotions are currently underway. Recently, Adivi Sesh visited Vizag where he received an overwhelming response from fans. Adivi Sesh was accompanied by co-stars Saiee M Manjrekar and Shobhita Dhulipala when he created a major uproar on the streets of the city. The three travelled in an open jeep on their way to the screening and were surrounded by hundreds of fans. The locals hooted, waved flags and shouted out the actor’s name as the jeep drove by Visakhapatnam city.

Talking about his visit to the city, Adivi said, “I’m truly moved by the reception we received on the streets of Vizag. It was complete madness as fans were waving and hooting and it was a really incredible experience to witness this firsthand. I’m humbled by the love we received from the locals."

Apart from creating a massive buzz on the streets of Vizag, the team also received a standing ovation and praise from the audience at the screening of the film.

For the unversed, the film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who laid his life in the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Major honours the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life and presents his dedication, courage, and sacrifices.

Major is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. It is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Apart from Adivi Sesh, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma. MAJOR will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

