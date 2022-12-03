Adivi Sesh’s HIT 2 Gives Him Career Best Opening At Box Office

Filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT: The Second Case, was released in theatres yesterday and received a good opening at the box office. The film is a sequel to the blockbuster movie HIT (Homicide Investigation Team), which stars Vishwak Sen as the lead actor.

Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Komalee Prasad, Bhanu Chander, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani and Maganti Srinath are playing pivotal roles in HIT 2. Written and directed by Sailesh, the movie has opened to rave reviews.

Adivi Sesh packed a solid punch at the box office again with this film. His latest crime thriller film has received positive reviews from critics as well. The film has even become the biggest opening at the box office for the actor so far.

The film is bankrolled by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani, under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. The technical crew includes MM Srilekha and John Stewart Eduri, who scored music for the film. Krishna Kanth penned the lyrics and Garry BH handled the editing.

HIT 2 has been made on a budget of Rs 10 crore. The makers of the film shared photos from the celebrations of the film’s success. The team celebrated the success of the film with cake cutting, firecrackers and more.

“Cheers to the Bloody Blockbuster HIT 2 #HIT 2. Book your Tickets now," tweeted the makers.

In HIT 2 Adivi Sesh plays the role of a brilliant police officer. He takes up the task of hunting down a serial killer. The edge-of-the-seat narration and commendable performances have made the film garner huge opening collections at the box office. HIT 2 has been released in 955 theatres worldwide.

The makers of the film have even announced the third installment of the HIT franchise, in which actor Nani will essay the role of HIT’s head.

