Adivi Sesh’s HIT: The Second Case OTT Release Date Finalised? What We Know

Adivi Sesh is basking in the success of his latest Telugu film HIT: The Second Case. The mystery thriller film, which marked the second instalment of the HITverse, not only made great strides in the Telugu-speaking states but also did impressive business overseas. Now, reports about the Sailesh Kolanu directorial’s OTT release have been doing the rounds on social media.

It has been reported that the makers are planning to release the film on a leading streaming platform in January, next year. However, no official announcement about the same has been rolled yet. It was previously reported that the digital rights of HIT 2 have been acquired by the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video.

HIT: The Second Case is based on gruesome murders involving a psychopath who kills women and dismembers their bodies. The film is headlined by Adivi Sesh as a dashing cop, KD, who is a part of the Homicide Intervention Team. It also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, alongside Rao Ramesh, Maganti Srikanth, and Komalee Prasad in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Prashanti, while Nani presented it under his banner of Wall Poster Cinema.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, HIT: The Second Case’s box office collection crossed the one-million-dollar mark in the USA. This is the second consecutive film of Adivi Sesh that entered the million-dollar club in America. His last venture, Major, also witnessed a successful run at the ticket booth in the US.

Ahead of HIT: The Second Case’s release, the actor had confirmed that he will also be part of the third instalment of the HITverse. In a chat with India Today, the 37-year-old shared that he will be seen playing the protagonist in HIT 3 as well. Shedding some light on the HITverse, Adivi further mentioned that there are going to be seven instalments with different police officers being a part of each other’s stories.

He also revealed, “There’s going to be a huge Avengers style where all the cops will be in the same film solving one massive crime."

