Adnan Sami Birthday: When The Singer Answered If Ameesha Patel Was in His Music Video Due To Financial Crunch

Adnan Sami is celebrating his 52ndbirthday today. The singer, who had recently grabbed eyeballs with his unbelievable weight loss. The singer had also made quite a splash with his music videos in the early 2000s, where several big stars like Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda were a part. Ameesha Patel was also a part of one of the music videos, and many began to think that it might be because of a slump in her career. However, Adnan Sami had, in an interview then, revealed that she agreed to be a part only because she has always been a dear friend to him.

In an interview with Rediff.com, Adnan Sami had opened up about Ameesha Patel and said, “She is a close friend of mine. She did not charge a single penny for my video. There are rumours that she did the album because she was going through a financial crisis, but that’s untrue. In fact, all my actors have worked free of cost purely as a gesture of friendship. They have not done it professionally, they have not charged me. They know videos have limitations. The budgets are very low. And I am very grateful to them. It was fun working with Ameesha. She is enormously talented and very versatile."

Advertisement

He had also spoken highly of Govinda and had said, “The first actor I worked with was Govinda. He is a wonderful person, very generous and full of love. People had given me the impression that he comes late but I didn’t experience anything of that sort. Before the shoot, we practised for a while. There was amazing chemistry between us right from the time he walked into the room! We started jamming there and we got so excited; it was really working! He suggested, ‘Let’s not rehearse too much, it will start becoming mechanical’."

Advertisement

Adnan Sami had started off as a Pakistani national collaborating with Indian artists. However, he fell in love with the nation and took Indian citizenship later. Ameesha Patel will soon be seen in Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol, and the actress has also shot significant portions of the film.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here