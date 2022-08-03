Adnan Sami on Remix Culture in the Music Industry: 'Everybody Wants to Play Safe'

Adnan Sami caused quite a scare among fans when he removed all his pictures and videos from Instagram. Not only that, the singer who rose to fame with his single ‘Lift Kara De’ left a cryptic post that read Alvida. This piqued the interest of his avid followers who started making speculations. While some believed that he was quitting music, others thought he was leaving Instagram for good. However, some were clever enough to understand that it was just a promotional stunt for his upcoming music video titled ‘ALVIDA’. Now the OG pop singer has expressed his opinions on the changing music landscape of the country with more and more remixed popping up in recent times.

During an interaction with Bollywood Life, Palke Jhukao Na singer shared that remixes are all the rage right now because everybody wants to play safe. He said, “The thing is that nothing can beat originality. Recreations are not a new phenomena, even in the ’90s, plenty of remixes have happened. But during those times, originals were being produced at a much higher frequency. Today, especially, the music in the film industry, remixes are often put together because everybody wants to play safe. And because of this, originals have become much less. So this imbalance is unfortunate."

Advertisement

Adnan Sami also elaborated that the current music industry is slowly transitioning to an independent zone and the only reason why music producers are coming up with remakes is solely because of constant demand from the film producers. The singer explained, “I feel movies are paying less attention to music since original songs aren’t being produced so frequently. Earlier, movies used to have 8-10 songs, now they have cut down to 4 and 5 and sometimes they don’t even have a song you know. Actually, it was the film producers who used to demand more songs from musicians previously. Right now, the music industry is slowly moving into an independent zone. And the truth is no music composer wants to deliberately constantly come up with remakes."

Advertisement

He further added, “They are doing it out of compulsion or demand from today’s film producers. So I think when music composers would start doing music independently, they would be able to make far more original work and that is a good thing. And I think, this whole thing with time will start to reduce itself and it will be healthy also,"

Adnan Sami’s latest song ‘Alvida’ is a vibrant number with a tinge of nostalgia. The song that was released on July 28th has already crossed 46 lakh views on YouTube.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here