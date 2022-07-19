Adnan Sami Quits Instagram? The Singer Deletes All His Posts And Says 'Alvida'

Singer Adnan Sami’s latest move on social media has shocked fans and raised many eyebrows. Earlier today, he deleted all of his 2000 posts from his Instagram handle. It was only a while back that the ‘Tu Sirf Mera Mehboob’ hitmaker made heads turn when he posted images of his drastic physical transformation.

The only post left on the Padma Shri awardee’s Instagram account is a cryptic video that says ‘Alvida’, which has piqued the curiosity of his fans and netizens. He uploaded about four hours ago. While some believe that he has gone on a digital detoxification for good, others believe that it might be a promotional stunt for his upcoming project.

Many also believe if this move implies his retirement from the music industry as Sami hadn’t have a release in the past few years. Needless to say, this move by Sami has left his fans and netizens wondering and debating about the same.

No sooner than he posted the video than comments from his social media followers began pouring in. A user wrote, “Are u okay sir". Another wrote, “What happened sir?" Yet another user commented, “I think this is a new beginning! Your new song or something?" A worried fan wrote, “Oh no !! Why I’m having a bad feeling that something wrong is going to happen".

Your guess is as good as ours and we really hope that the singer doesn’t go off the platform as his fans look forward to his unfiltered posts. Stay tuned for more updates.

