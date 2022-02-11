Adnan Sami Remembers Lata Mangeshkar With These Unseen Pics of The Legendary Singer With His Parents

In the loving memory of late singer Lata Mangeshkar, Adnan Sami took to his official Instagram account and shared a series of unseen pictures of India’s nightingale with his parents. The singer also penned down a heartfelt note and revealed how his father, late Pakistani diplomat Arshad Sami Khan, was ‘starstruck’ by Lata Mangeshkar. The pictures, in which Sami’s parents can be seen sharing smiles with Lata Mangeshkar, were captioned, “My parents with Lata didi in Abu-Dhabi at a lunch hosted by the Indian Ambassador during her visit in the 80s…This is the only time I ever saw my Baba ‘Starstruck’ & in ‘Awe’ of anyone. And he had worked with Presidents, Prime Ministers and world leaders around the world! He just adored Lata ji!"

Advertisement

The pictures garnered more than 6k likes, and the comment section has been flooded with loving comments from fans and followers. One of the social media users wrote, “What beautiful memories! Bless your parents and bless our dearest Lata aaji. Lots of Loves", another user commented, “What wonderful memories you have Adnan Sami Sir for cherishing lifelong!" One of the fans was also seen complimenting Sami’s mother, and commented, “Amazing (heart emoticon) bless your mum is absolutely stunning!"

This isn’t the first time that the singer has posted a picture of Lata Mangeshkar. When the news of her death broke, Sami posted a few black and white pictures of the music legend along with a long emotional note where he mentioned that music has been ‘orphaned’ following her demise. He wrote in the caption, “Music has been orphaned today… Our ‘Nightingale’ has flown away. We have been left voiceless in the dark. We will truly miss her and yet feel blessed that we lived during her lifetime and had the privilege of breathing the same air that she once breathed… May her soul rest in peace…Music weeps whilst her Devine Voice is returned to the Almighty, from where it came… Thank you for everything, dear Didi…"

Advertisement

Not just this but he also shared a few pictures of himself along with the legendary singer, and wrote, “Tum Chal Gaaee Ho, Noor Chal Gaya Hai…"

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 this year at the age of 92, at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.