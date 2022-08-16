Adnan Sami Shares Gleeful Picture with Family Thanking Fans for Warm Birthday Wishes

Adnan Sami caused quite a scare among fans last month when he removed all his pictures and videos from Instagram. Not only that, the singer, who rose to fame with his single ‘Lift Kara De’, had left a cryptic post that read Alvida. This piqued the interest of his avid followers who started making speculations. While some believed that he was quitting music, others thought he was leaving Instagram for good. However, some were clever enough to understand that it was just a promotional stunt for his music video titled ‘ALVIDA’. Now that his latest song has been released, the singer is back being active on social media as he recently celebrated his birthday in style.

Adnan Sami, who turned 51 this Independence Day, took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday where he shared a happy picture of himself with his wife Roya Sami Khan and daughter Medina Sami Khan. Thanking his followers for wishing him a happy birthday and showering him with love and blessings, the multi-talented singer and musician wrote, “I wish to thank everyone of you, my dearest friends, for all your beautiful birthday wishes. I’m deeply touched & feel blessed for your love & duas. They mean the world to me… I wish you all my love & duas always!"

The singer had recently spoken about the remix culture that has swarmed the music industry in India. During an interview, the singer had expressed, “The thing is that nothing can beat originality. Recreations are not a new phenomena, even in the ’90s, plenty of remixes have happened. But during those times, originals were being produced at a much higher frequency. Today, especially, the music in the film industry, remixes are often put together because everybody wants to play safe. And because of this, originals have become much less. So this imbalance is unfortunate. They are doing it out of compulsion or demand from today’s film producers. So I think when music composers would start doing music independently, they would be able to make far more original work and that is a good thing. And I think, this whole thing with time will start to reduce itself and it will be healthy also."

His latest single ‘Alvida’ resonates with Persian poet Rumi’s musing, “Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes… Since, for those who love with their heart and soul, there is no such thing as separation." The peppy number is characterised with the signature and classic vibe that all of Sami’s songs are known for. The music video features the musician alongside Punjabi actor Sarah Khatri.

