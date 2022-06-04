Adnan Sami Shares Throwback Picture with Madhuri Dixit, Ameesha Patel from Many ‘Kilos’ Ago, Check Out

It looks like singer Adnan Sami is a bit nostalgic today. He took a trip down the memory lane and shared a throwback post, featuring him along with Madhuri Dixit and Ameesha Patel. The trio was all smiling in the precious snap. While Madhuri had donned a white outfit, Ameesha was seen in a pink salwar suit. The two actors were beaming with happiness as they posed with Adnan, who wore a black ensemble. “Throwback with dear friends Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ameesha Patel, and I from many ‘kilos’ ago!” read the caption of the post.

Take a look:

In case you didn’t know, Adnan had composed the music for the song Aaja Aaja O Piya, featuring Madhuri from the movie Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke. It was sung by Asha Bhosle. Meanwhile, Ameesha has done a music video with the singer. We bet you remember Adnan’s popular album Teri Kasam. One of the songs from the album - O Meri Jaan featured the duo.

As far as the snap is concerned, it has racked up over 4 thousand likes and a bunch of reactions from netizens. “Kilos or no kilos, you are simply amazing sir,” a fan wrote, while another said, “you are too good sir.” “You were super cute then as well,” a third commented on the post. Arguably, today both Ameesha and Madhuri look quite similar to what they did during their early days, but a drastic change has been witnessed in Adnan. We don’t even have to mention. The singer lost tremendous weight, covering a journey from 230 kg to 75kg.

His weight loss journey has been quite remarkable and inspiring for millions of his fans. The singer flew to Houston and hired a nutritionist to get started on his goal to shed kilos. Reportedly, Adnan was put on a low-calorie and high-protein diet plan.

