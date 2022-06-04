Home » News » Movies » Adnan Sami Shares Throwback Picture with Madhuri Dixit, Ameesha Patel from Many ‘Kilos’ Ago, Check Out

Adnan Sami Shares Throwback Picture with Madhuri Dixit, Ameesha Patel from Many ‘Kilos’ Ago, Check Out

Adnan Sami with Ameesha Patel and Madhuri Dixit
Adnan Sami with Ameesha Patel and Madhuri Dixit

Adnan Sami shared a throwback picture where is can be seen posing with Madhuri Dixit and Ameesha Patel and joked that it is from many 'kilos' ago

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Trending Desk
Updated: June 04, 2022, 16:57 IST

It looks like singer Adnan Sami is a bit nostalgic today. He took a trip down the memory lane and shared a throwback post, featuring him along with Madhuri Dixit and Ameesha Patel. The trio was all smiling in the precious snap. While Madhuri had donned a white outfit, Ameesha was seen in a pink salwar suit. The two actors were beaming with happiness as they posed with Adnan, who wore a black ensemble. “Throwback with dear friends Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ameesha Patel, and I from many ‘kilos’ ago!” read the caption of the post.

Take a look:

Advertisement

In case you didn’t know, Adnan had composed the music for the song Aaja Aaja O Piya, featuring Madhuri from the movie Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke. It was sung by Asha Bhosle. Meanwhile, Ameesha has done a music video with the singer. We bet you remember Adnan’s popular album Teri Kasam. One of the songs from the album - O Meri Jaan featured the duo.

RELATED NEWS

As far as the snap is concerned, it has racked up over 4 thousand likes and a bunch of reactions from netizens. “Kilos or no kilos, you are simply amazing sir,” a fan wrote, while another said, “you are too good sir.” “You were super cute then as well,” a third commented on the post. Arguably, today both Ameesha and Madhuri look quite similar to what they did during their early days, but a drastic change has been witnessed in Adnan. We don’t even have to mention. The singer lost tremendous weight, covering a journey from 230 kg to 75kg.

His weight loss journey has been quite remarkable and inspiring for millions of his fans. The singer flew to Houston and hired a nutritionist to get started on his goal to shed kilos. Reportedly, Adnan was put on a low-calorie and high-protein diet plan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: June 04, 2022, 16:57 IST