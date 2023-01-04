Adoor Gopalakrishnan Targets Cleaning Staff of KR Narayanan Institute Over Caste Row

The caste row involving renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan seems to have taken a new turn as the acclaimed director is now accused of making misogynistic remarks about the women employees of KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts in Kottayam. Adoor made these comments against female cleaners of the institute, who had accused the director of the institute of discriminating on the basis of caste. Adoor, who is the chairperson of the institute, is allegedly defending the director, taking no action against him.

Talking to News18, Adoor said, “Before television cameras, these ladies believe they are celebrities. They move around dressed to the nines. Their attire is such as if they are WCC (Women in Cinema Collective) members. They are interviewed daily. Before, they were unable to talk in front of the media. They’ve all received training. They are now well-known. They are trained by some individuals."

Adoor also claimed that while all the women called themselves widows, only two have lost their husbands while four of them still live with their husbands. He called the women liars, who have been trained and directed to lie.

There were five cleaning staff members at the institute, and three of them were widows, according to Saimi, one of the cleaners who spoke with The Telegraph. “I and the other two of us are widows. We were shocked that a man of Adoor Sir’s stature would speak about women with such contempt and disrespect."

“What does he mean by saying we turn up before the media all decked up? It is so cheap of a man like him to cast aspersions on poor women like us struggling to feed our children and families on the monthly salary of Rs 8,000," she added.

Adoor’s stand was in favour of director Shankar Mohan ever since the students, office staff and cleaners of KR Narayanan Institute of Visual Science and Arts raised allegations against him.

