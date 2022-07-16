Adorable Childhood Pictures Of Alia Bhatt Break The Internet

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood. In April, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Last month, Alia announced in an adorable Instagram post that she was expecting a child. The news of Alia’s pregnancy has dominated the headlines for the last few weeks. Alia’s pregnancy has also created tremendous chatter on social media.

Now, a few adorable childhood pictures of Alia have surfaced on the Internet. In the pictures, Alia can be seen with her family and friends. Alia’s fans are awestruck by her cuteness and innocence in the childhood picture. Many fans are predicting that Ranbir and Alia’s child will resemble the little Alia as seen in the photo.

Recently, Mahesh Bhatt also expressed his excitement at the prospect of becoming a grandfather. In a recent interview to ETimes, Mahesh Bhatt opened up about Alia’s pregnancy. “Ah, my baby is going to have a baby! I am so happy for Ranbir and Alia. May our tribe grow. And now I have to prepare for the most important role of my life: The role of a Grandfather. This is going to be a grand debut," Mahesh Bhatt said.

Alia made her Bollywood debut at a very young age with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. In a very short period of time, Alia has established herself as the reigning queen of Bollywood. The 29-year-old has cultivated a huge fan base with her performances in films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi and Gully Boy.

Currently, fans are looking forward to Alia and Ranbir’s much-awaited film, Brahmāstra. Ayan Mukerji has directed this fantasy epic, which takes inspiration from Indian mythology. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Brahmāstra will hit the screens on September 9.

