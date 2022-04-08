Adorable Clip Shows The Moment Alya Manasa Met Her Newborn Son First Time

Tamil RC actor Alya Manasa, who recently gave birth to her second kid, also has a YouTube channel with her spouse Sanjeev Karthick. The couple has named their newborn son Harsh. They recently uploaded a video in which they discussed and shared their journey of becoming parents for the second time.

The pair also recently celebrated their daughter’s birthday. They released several photos and videos on this occasion, and the fans were ecstatic. And now, on their YouTube account, they’ve posted a new video showing the first time the newborn was brought to Alya.

The clip where baby Harsh is introduced to his mother lying on the hospital bed has gone instantly viral and is absolutely adorable. The clip also contains footage of Alya’s stay in the hospital and her preparation for delivery in the labour room. She is seen taken into the labour room of the hospital in a wheelchair and she is cheerful throughout and does not show any signs of nervousness.

Later, the clip shows the nurse bringing the newborn baby to Alya. The video finally ends on an adorable note with Alya’s daughter running through the hospital corridors to meet her new-born brother. Over 18 lakh people have watched this video so far. Many fans and friends of Alia and Sanjeev have been congratulating them.

Alya made her acting debut on Vijay TV’s Raja Rani. Sanjeev was her show’s co-star, and the two fell in love while filming. Alya was part of Raja Rani 2 as well but she pulled out of the show because of her pregnancy. Sanjeev, on the other hand, made his feature debut in Kulir 100° in 2009. Despite the film’s failure to become a commercial success, Sanjeev went on to star in several other films.

