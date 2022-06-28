Adwait Dadarkar's Play Dada Ek Good News Aahe Completes 250 Episodes

Play Dada Ek Good News Aahe, directed by Adwait Dadarkar, garnered a lot of appreciation for its heart-warming storyline. The play has recently achieved a new milestone. It completed its 250th episode at the Savitribai Phule Natyagruha on June 26. Savitribai Phule Natyagruha is located in Dombivli Industrial Area-dombivli East, Thane, Mumbai.

The cast and director of the play Dada Ek Good News Aahe have been appreciated for directing an intriguing play. Kalyani Pathare’s writing has also been applauded.

Umesh Kamat, Hruta Durgule, Aarti More, Rishi Manohar and Jayant Ghate comprise the cast of this play. Dada Ek Good News Aahe narrates the story of Vineet, who is eagerly waiting to embark on a new journey in his life. The twist in the play arrives when Namita, Vineet’s younger sister also has good news to share.

This is the turning point in the play Dada Ek Good News Aahe. This turning point motivates Vineet and Namita to see lives from a new perspective. This twist in play also motivates both to accept each other with all their flaws and positives. This play is produced by actress Priya Bapat.

Umesh decided to celebrate this achievement with a small party. He shared a video on Instagram. Dada Ek Good News Ashe’s team is celebrating their success in this one. Umesh thanked everyone associated with this play. They brought in a cake with photographs of cast members on it.

Actress Samidha Guru wished the team the heartiest congratulations. Writer and director Milind Gadagkar also wished them on this milestone. The video has garnered more than 28,000 views.

