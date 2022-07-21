indianPRESIDENTIALELECTIONS 2022

'Affected My Family': Inaya Sultana on Controversial Dance With Ram Gopal Varma

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 21, 2022, 18:15 IST

Bangalore, India

Inaya is currently acting in a film called Natarathnalu and also has a few web series on her plate.
She has said that her family was deeply disturbed by the entire incident.

If you keep yourself completely updated with films and the world of entertainment as a whole, you may have come across a viral video from last year where famed filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is seen dancing with actress Inaya Sultana.

The video had taken the internet by storm in August last year and Varma received flak for what people said were ‘inappropriate’ dance moves. While the majority of the criticism on the internet was directed at the filmmaker, it has now come to light that the video posed problems for Inaya Sultana as well.

Inaya spoke about the incident in a recent interview on a YouTube channel and said that the negative publicity from the viral video affected her life as well. She said that her family was deeply disturbed by the entire incident. She said that she was looking for more opportunities in the film industry and had no support from anyone when she met Ram Gopal Varma who approached her for an opportunity and invited her to his birthday party.

It was at the party that she danced with the ace director and at the time did not know that the dance would create such a hullabaloo. After the video went viral after four days, her mother called her up and expressed her disapproval of the video and said that the entire family was upset, she said.

Inaya is currently acting in a film called Natarathnalu and also has a few web series on her plate. On the other hand, Ram Gopal Varma just released a woman-oriented martial arts film called Ladki: Enter the Girl Dragon, starring Pooja Bhalekar on July 15.

first published: July 21, 2022, 18:15 IST
last updated: July 21, 2022, 18:15 IST