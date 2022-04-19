Afro Look to Tuxedo, Actor Siddharth Jadhav Knows What Works For Him. Check Pics

Veteran actor Siddharth Jadhav is a household name because of his stellar acting and comic timing. The actor has done great work in both the Marathi film industry and Bollywood. His quirky sense of style has made him popular on social media as well.

And therefore, we can say that Siddharth’s real-life personality is not very different from his on-screen roles. He has an impressive following on Instagram of close to 600,000 followers.

In 2020, Siddharth set social media on fire with his Afro look.

In the post, Siddharth can be seen wearing a yellow t-shirt along with a black blazer. He enhanced his look by sporting yellow sunglasses. Fans loved his classic gangster look.

Siddharth has also flaunted his machismo looks in the past. A few months ago, the actor shared some stunning photos of himself in a black suit.

On Monday, the Golmaal actor again stunned his fans when he shared fabulous photos on Instagram. The actor can be seen wearing an elegant Tuxedo in the pictures.

Siddharth got pan-India fame with his work in the Golmaal movies directed by Rohit Shetty. Recently, he also played the role of a cop in the blockbuster movie, Sooyavanshi.

Apart from Bollywood, Siddharth has done some amazing work in Marathi movies like Ye Re Ye Re Paisa, De Dhakka, Uladhal, Lalbaug Paral and Huppa Huiyya.

Siddharth Jadhav also worked in the Marathi film Lagna Kallol. The film was directed by Mohammed Burmawala. Siddharth played a key role in the film alongside Mayuri Deshmukh and Bhushan Pradhan.

