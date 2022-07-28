After 14 Years, Ekta Kapoor's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki to Return on TV Soon

Kiran Karmarkar became a household name after he essayed the role of Om Aggrawal in Ekta’s popular show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. The show ran for eight years straight. After almost a gap of 14 years, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki is making a comeback on the television screens soon. However, the details of the show have not been shared by the producers.

Sharing his experience and happiness with an English daily, Kiran Karmarkar spoke about his journey as Om in the show. Kiran admitted that Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki gave him the much-needed fanfare and reputation in the industry. Kiran said, “It changed the lives of every person in the show forever.’’

Kiran Karmarkar Confessed that even after the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki show, his image as Om was hampered somewhere in his future projects. But he did not bother about them. Kiran, laughing at the past situations, said, “The entire show was shot in a hall that was the size of an entire house in Mumbai. Its ceiling was as high as our entire house. The room was about 20ft x 15ft and there were small rooms around it." Karmarkar further said there was a sense of peace in the environment and not even the noise of trolley shots.

He said that for eight years, they all recorded the show in a small set, unlike other high budgets sets. Karmarkar appreciated Ekta that despite a small set, she made the show a hit. Sakshi Tanwar, the female lead of the show, earlier said, “When I was shooting for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, that was the only thing I was doing for those eight years. I did not attend any weddings, nothing. I wouldn’t get time.’’

For the unversed, the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki show featured Sakshi Tanwar, Kiran Karmarkar, Ali Asgar, and Shhweta Kawatraa in the lead roles. The show explored the Marwadi culture and dealt with daily trivial matters of the household. The concept of the show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki took it to heights.

