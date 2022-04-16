After 2016 Rift, Karan Johar Wishes Ajay Devgn for Runway 34, Actor Responds

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan’s Runway 34 is all set to hit the theatres on April 29. The film’s trailer is receiving love and praises from all quarters. Various celebrities are taking to their social media to extend best wishes to the film. Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar showered love on the trailer of the film which came as a surprise for netizens due to his apparent rift with Ajay Devgn.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Karan shared the trailer of Runway 34 and wrote, “Breath-taking & thrilling - simply cannot wait for the exceptional ride Runway 34 will take everyone on! An intriguing edge of the seat story & the perfect summer film. All my love and luck to Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakulpreet Singh and Boman Irani.”

Advertisement

Ajay also graciously reacted to Karan’s post and extended his gratitude for the kind words. Replying to the tweet, Ajay expressed his desire for Karan to watch the first copy of the film.

Advertisement

The conversation caught the eyes of the netizens as this might be the first time the two are supporting each other publicly since their clash in 2016. Karan and Ajay stood on opposite sides in 2016 when Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay’s Shivaay clashed at the box office. During that time, Ajay accused Karan of paying Kamaal R Khan a huge sum to bad mouth him and praise Karan’s directorial. The actor also leaked an audio clip on Twitter in which KRK confessed the same. However, the two appeared to mend ways in 2018 when Ajay came as a guest with his wife Kajol on Karan’s talk show, Koffee with Karan.

Advertisement

Kajol and Karan have also been close to each other but the incident also created a rift between the two for some time. Karan also mentioned the same in his biography. However, during the talk show, Karan apologised to one of his closest friends and wished to remove the chapter from his life forever. Meanwhile, after the public appreciation, it seems Karan and Ajay are back to being normal and cordial.

Talking about Runway 34, the film is based on a real-life incident that happened in 2015 on the Jet Airways’ Doha to Kochi flight. Apart from playing the lead in the film, Ajay has also directed and produced Runway 34. The film’s cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Rakulpreet Singh, Angira Dhar, Boman Irani and Aakanksha Singh.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.