After 25 Years, Tabu's Prema Desam All Set For Re-Release

Re-releasing movies is the latest trend in Tollywood, and the next classic all set to make it to theatres is none other than Prema Desam. The film, which was originally released 25 years ago, will hit the silver screen again soon.

While some films are being re-released in theatres as a birthday present to their lead stars, others are buzzing on the big screen to commemorate their milestone anniversary.

Going back to Prema Desam, the film was a huge box-office success. In this film, Tabu played the lead role, alongside Abbas and Vineeth.

AR Rahman’s music for this film continues to captivate the audience, and this is not an exaggeration. On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the film’s release, the banner Sri Maatha Creations is planning a re-release. Fans are also looking forward to the release of this film.

The film was originally released in 1996 and was written and directed by Kathir and produced by K. T. Kunjumon. S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, Vadivelu, Chinni Jayanth, and Srividya also featured pivotal characters.

