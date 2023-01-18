After 4 Flops in 2022, Pooja Hegde Keeping High Hopes For Upcoming Releases

Pooja Hegde is one of the top actresses in the Telugu film industry and has worked in many Hindi movies as well. The actress made her debut with the Tamil language superhero film Mugamoodi in 2012. The 32-year-old actress has also shared the screen with many popular south superstars such as Naga Chaitanya, Allu Arjun and N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

Pooja made her Bollywood debut in the year 2016 with the period action film Mohenjo Daro, alongside Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. After this, it took her three years to make her comeback to the Hindi cinema. She then made her appearance in 2019 with the comedy movie Housefull 4, which marked her first success in Bollywood. Later, she worked in many super-hit films, including Mukunda, Duvvada Jagannadham, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Most Eligible Bachelor and many others.

Hegde had four releases in 2022, and all four ended up being disasters at the box office. Hegde starred with Prabhas in the pan-Indian romantic drama Radhe Shyam and the film turned out to be an embarrassment for both of them. The makers of the film lost a lot of money. Pooja was then paired with Ram Charan in Acharya, which also starred Chiranjeevi in a key role. Acharya turned out to be one of the biggest failures in the Telugu film industry. Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, also starring Pooja Hegde, was another movie that flopped at the Tamil box office. The year 2022 also witnessed Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus featuring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles and it also received bad reviews from the audience and critics.

Meanwhile, this year, the actress has two big projects in her kitty and her fans are keeping high hopes for her.

First, she has Salman Khan-starrer Farhad Samji’s long-pending project Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is scheduled to release in theatres this year on the festival of Eid on April 21. This movie is the official remake of the Tamil film Veeram starring Ajith Kumar.

Hegde will also be seen alongside Mahesh Babu in the upcoming movie SSMB28. The film, directed by Trivikram, will see her essaying the female lead.

It will be interesting to watch how Pooja Hegde’s career will turn out this year.

