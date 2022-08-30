After 8 Years, Box Office Kings Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith Set to Clash for Pongal 2023

Right after 2014, Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar aka AK are set to clash with their upcoming movies, Varisu and AK 61, respectively, for Pongal 2023.

Around three decades ago, Vijay and Ajith Kumar established their feet in Kollywood and soared to the top. Although the duo are good friends in real life, their rivalry on screen is apparent, and since the advent of social media, their fan wars are among the fiercest anywhere.

Movies starring Vijay and Ajith Kumar have already faced off against one another, and it appears that they will do so once more during the upcoming Tamil festival ‘Pongal’ in 2023. The Pongal release of Vamshi Paidipally’s film ‘Varisu’, starring Thalapathy Vijay, was announced practically as soon as the filming began. In contrast, Ajith’s ‘AK 61’, helmed by director H Vinoth, was scheduled for release around Diwali this year. However, due to uncertain events like Covid-19 circumstances during shoots, things did not go as planned, and now reports claim that the team is eyeing mid-January as the next target.

Apparently, four previous conflicts between Vijay and Ajith took place at the Pongal Box Office — Friends vs Dheena (2001), Thirumalai vs Anjaneya (2003), Pokkiri vs Aalvar (2007), and Jilla vs Veeram (2014). Fans and film critics will have to wait once again to witness the clash of the giants and in addition, to find out who will be the king of the box office.

