After Adipurush, Will Prabhas’ Salaar Also Be Postponed? What We Know

Weeks after speculations, the release of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush has been postponed. Initially, the film was supposed to hit the silver screens on January 12, next year but now the film is gearing up for its release on June 16, next year. The makers officially announced the date on Monday and stated that the postponement was made to rework the film’s VFX and make it a memorable visual experience. But now Salaar is also in talks of getting its new release date.

Salaar is set to hit the cinemas on September 28, next year. As per the unclaimed reports making rounds in the media, for now, Adipurush and Salaar have a gap of three months and there are talks in the industry that the latter might also get postponed.

Both are big-budget films and it is said that they need to have at least a healthy gap of six months between them for having the same actor. Arriving within a shorter period is estimated to be risky and might make an impact on Prashanth Neel’s directorial.

However, there no official statement released by the makers yet about the same.

Speaking about the film, Salaar is one of the most anticipated films. The film is said to be the remake of the Kannada film Ugramm. The film has been helmed by KGF franchise director Prasanth Neel and is bankrolled under the banner of Homable Films.

Along with Prabhas, the film also has Shruti Hassan and Prithviraj in the lead. It also features Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and others in the key roles. The film will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Meanwhile, apart from Adipurush and Salaar, the actor also has Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

