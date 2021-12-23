After Akhanda's Huge Success, Balakrishna Finalises 2 Big-budget Films With These Directors

Fresh from the grand success of Akhanda, Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna has finalised two big-budget films with mass directors. The actor will start shooting for these films next year, and they will premiere in 2023. Balakrishna’s recent film Akhanda reached the 100-crore milestone in just 6 days. The Boyapati Srinu directorial smashed one record after another at the box office.

Speaking of his next projects, Balayya has signed his next two films with Gopichand Malineni and Anil Ravipudi, who are known for their excellent craft. Balakrishna will start shooting for his 107th film, based on a realistic story, with Gopichand Malineni. The actor will be seen in the role of a faction leader and a police officer in this film, titled Veta Palam.

Besides, Balayya has also said yes to working with Anil Ravipudi in a film bankrolled by Sahu Garpati and Harish Dhan under the banner of Shine Screens.

Sources also say that Balayya has also agreed to do a historical film with director K Raghavendra Rao based on a story of priests.

In his earlier interviews, Balayya has been seen expressing a wish to play a character of a priest. According to reports, JK Bharavi has already finished writing the story of the film. While the official announcement on this project is awaited, it also remains to be seen if Raghavendra Rao will direct the film. Interestingly, Balakrishna and Raghavendra Rao have worked in the past too, but none of their films was a big blockbuster.

