After Akhanda’s Success Nandamuri Balakrishna Has 3 Big Projects Lined Up

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna has back-to-back exciting films lined up after the massive success of his latest movie Akhanda. Now, Balakrishna has Gopichand Malineni’s next project and another film with director Ravipudi in the pipeline.

Recently, a few reports claimed that Balakrishna has agreed to do a project with Srikanth Addala. The filmmaker narrated a story to Balakrishna and it seems that he gave the green signal. Dil Raju will be producing the film.

Balakrishna is currently shooting for his 107th film under Gopichand Malineni’s direction. A few days back, the team held a pooja ceremony to launch the film. The shooting of the film will begin from February 16. Balakrishna will play the role of a police officer in this movie, according to reports.

Director Anil Ravipudi’s next film is likely to be titled NBK 108. Ravipudi had narrated the story of the film to Balakrishna during his 100th film, the filmmaker recently revealed on Balakrishna’s talk show Unstoppable with NBK. The film will be financed by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. Anil Ravipudi is currently busy directing F2’s sequel F3 with Venkatesh and Varun Tej.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna also has a project with director Puri Jagannadh. After wrapping up the shoot of Gopichand Malineni’s directorial venture, Balakrishna will start the shoot of Puri’s film. The actor has also lent his voice to dub for Mike Tyson’s role in Puri Jaganndh’s upcoming film Liger.

According to a few reports, Balakrishna is also going to do a movie with Koratala Siva. The Tollywood star will be teaming up with Mahesh Babu for the project. However, for Balakrishna, who has stayed away from multi-starrers, this project is said to mark a new beginning. An official announcement on the collaboration of the two is likely to be announced soon.

Balakrishna’s latest Akhanda released on December 2, and it became the highest-grossing film of 2021. The third Balakrishna-Boyapati collaboration grossed more than Rs 200 crore worldwide. The film is the top grosser in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s career.

