Gigi Hadid And Whoopi Goldberg Delete Twitter Accounts After Elon Musk's Takeover

American supermodel Gigi Hadid and iconic actress-comedian-host Whoopi Goldberg have quit Twitter as they become the latest celebrities to leave the social networking website since Elon Musk’s takeover.

Gigi officially deactivated her Twitter account over the weekend and said that it wasn’t a place she wanted to be any longer. “I deactivated my Twitter account today," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of."

Gigi, 27, also wrote on her Stories that Twitter was not a “safe place" any longer. “Only sorry to the fans, who I’ve loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can’t say it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm," she added.

On the other hand, Goldberg, 66, deleted her account following a monologue on the The View in which said Twitter was a “mess". “I’m going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter," Goldberg said on The View.

Earlier, Amber Heard, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles and Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes quit Twitter.

Elon Musk acquired the micro-blogging site in a whopping USD 44 billion deal recently. Since then, he has initiated major changes, including dissolving of its board of directors, firing top executives, bringing in Tesla employees and announcing a fee of USD 8 for verification process, or getting a blue tick in front of your handle’s name.

