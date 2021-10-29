After ' Annaaththe', Superstar Rajinikanth has These Films Lined Up: Reports

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set for the release of his much-anticipated film “Annaatthe" on the special occasion of Diwali. Fans are extremely excited to see their favourite star back on the celluloid. And while they await the release of “Annatthe", they also want to know more about Rajinikanth’s next. And now if reports are true, the superstar, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year, will soon start working on his 169th film.

The film will be directed by Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithal fame Desingh Periyasamy. The director had earlier, though, denied the rumours of directing the superstar.

Now, it seems like the project will happen and an official announcement about the same is expected soon. Going by the reports, the producers of this project have also been finalised. Not just that, the superstar is expected to work under the direction of his son-in-law Dhanush for his 170th film.

For now, though, there is no official confirmation on either project and until that comes, the fans can get ready for Annaatthe’s release, which is days away.

Directed by Siva, Kalanithi Maran has produced “Annaaththe" under the banner of Sun Pictures. D. Imman has composed music for the film. The songs and the teaser, released earlier, were very well received by the audience.

The trailer was also released recently and the fans can’t wait to watch the film in the theatres now. Rajinikanth will be playing the role of a brother, who is very close to her sister. Keerthy Suresh will be playing his sister in the film. Along with her, Meena, Khushbu and Nayanthara will also be seen in the movie. This Diwali will indeed be a happy one for all the Rajinikanth fans.

