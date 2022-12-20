Home » News » Movies » After Argentina's World Cup Win, Keerthy Suresh Knows Her GOAT

After Argentina's World Cup Win, Keerthy Suresh Knows Her GOAT

Keerthy Suresh will soon be seen in the action drama film Dasara.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 16:28 IST

Chennai, India

Every football aficionado must’ve watched the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match on Sunday.
Every football aficionado must’ve watched the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match on Sunday.

Keerthy Suresh has cemented a distinct name for herself in the South film industry. She mainly works in Tamil and Telugu films, in addition to a few Malayalam films. With a massive fan following online, the actress remains quite active on social media to stay connected with her admirers. She recently dropped a couple of snaps on Instagram, which were quick to go viral on the internet.

Every football aficionado must’ve watched the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match on Sunday. Many Indian film stars celebrated the victory of Argentina over France. And, actress Keerthy Suresh was one of them. She is an ardent fan of Lionel Messi. After Argentina’s historic win, Keerthy shared a picture of Messi kissing the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy and penned a heartfelt note to celebrate the milestone.

“G.O.A.T for a reason! Whatttaaaa Final that was!!" wrote the actress.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Before the final match began, Keerthy also posted a lovely post on Instagram to extend her support to Argentina. Along with sharing a photo of herself posing with a giant poster of Lionel Messi, she wrote, “To the greatest player that ever graced a football field, it’s the most crucial match of your career. It’s not just Argentines that are rooting for you, it’s the footballing world, the sport in itself rooting for its most prized possession. Lionel Messi. Today is your day. Go Argentina! The Goat plays his biggest game to make history!"

Advertisement

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh will soon be seen in the action drama film Dasara. The film is written and directed by Srikanth Odela. It is set against the backdrop of Singerani coal mines, located near Ramagundam’s Godavarikhani in Telangana.

Keerthy also has the Telugu masala action film Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh, in her kitty. This film is an official Telugu remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. Besides her, it features Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah in the lead roles. Bhola Shankar is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 14, next year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 20, 2022, 16:28 IST
last updated: December 20, 2022, 16:28 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Heads Turn With Her Bold And Sensuous Fashion Sense, Check Out The Diva's Best Dressed Moments Of 2022

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi Enthralls Fans With Captivating Performance At 2022 FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony, See Her Sexy Pictures