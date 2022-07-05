After Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar Donates Rs 11 Lakh For Assam Flood Relief; CM Himanta Biswa Thanks Him

Karan Johar has donated Rs 11 lakh for the Assam flood relief work. The Bollywood filmmaker donated the amount to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the same on his Twitter handle and thanked KJo for his monetary aid. “Grateful to film producer @karanjohar and Dharma productions for contributing ₹11 lakh to CM Relief Fund", he wrote.

Sarma further thanked Rohit Shetty for bringing together the entire film industry to help Assam in this hour of need. “Also acknowledge Shri Rohit Shetty for his initiative of getting the entire Indian film industry together for the cause of #AssamFloods," his tweet added.

Earlier Rohit Shetty and actor Arjun Kapoor had also donated Rs 5 lakh each to the CM relief fund. “Bollywood actor Shri Arjun Kapoor and director Shri Rohit Shetty stood by the flood-affected people of Assam with their contribution of 5 lakh to CM Relief Fund. I thank them for their concern and act of generosity," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had tweeted.

Talking about Karan Johar, the filmmaker is returning with the seventh season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7. Earlier today, KJo dropped the trailer of the first episode and revealed that Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be the first guests. Other celebrities who will be gracing Koffee With Karan 7 are Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Pandey, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon, and Varun Dhawan-Anil Kapoor. Apart from this, Karan has also been working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film is scheduled to release on February 10 next year.

