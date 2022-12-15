After Backlash, Mammootty Expresses Regret For His Comment on Director Jude Anthany

Malayalam star Mammootty recently hit the headlines after his speech during the trailer launch of the Jude Anthany-directed film 2018. The movie, which documents the 2018 floods that hit Kerala, has been Jude Anthany’s dream project for a long and a grand trailer launch was held recently with many of the industry people present. However, when Mammootty was making his speech, he commented that the director did not go down well with fans.

The actor said that Jude Anthany was a talented filmmaker and even though there is no hair on his head, he has an extraordinary brain. This comment led to widespread backlash from fans who opined that the actor was body-shaming bald people. Mammootty has now expressed regret and apologized for the remark, saying he will not make such an expression again, through a social media post. He said that he had said it in excitement. He also thanked fans who corrected him about the same. Take a look at the post here.

The post also caught the attention of Jude Anthany and he commented on the post saying that he took those words of Mammootty as a compliment and said that he was sorry that the actor had to apologise for his ‘beautiful head’.

Jude Anthany previously also urged his fans not to criticise Mammootty as he knew the comment came in good faith. He also asked fans to instead use Bengaluru’s water supply and the various shampoo brands that caused his hair fall.

