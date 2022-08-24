After Ban from Instagram and Facebook, TikTok Permanently Deletes Andrew Tate’s Account

Formal professional kickboxer and internet personality Andrew Tate has been permanently banned from the social media platform TikTok. This development comes after he was banned from social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram recently. In a statement given to The Washington Post, a spokesperson from the short video content platform said that Tate’s account was removed permanently for violating the company’s policies that prohibit “content that attacks, threatens, incites violence against, or otherwise dehumanizes an individual or a group" based on attributes including sex.

TikTok also aims to remove his videos from other channels that were posted as duplicates, so that no material that violates its policies is allowed on the platform. Andrew had a good viewership on the platform and also was also being searched increasingly on Google in recent months. Before his ban from Instagram, he has more than 4 million followers on the photo-sharing app and videos tagged with his name had reportedly been viewed 12.7 billion times, according to a report by The Washington Post.

Reportedly, Andrew ran a fictional online education and coaching program called Hustlers University, on the platform and used to give misogynist advice to men. The self-proclaimed men’s-help guru has made statements like, “women are the property of their husbands and should have kids, sit at home, be quiet and make coffee" on TikTok.

Hope not to Hate, a UK-based advocacy group that promotes anti-racism and anti-fascism petitioned against Andrew’s presence on TikTok and asked people to sign the same so that the platform removes him at the earliest.

The advocacy group opposes online hate speech and works to limit the effects of extremism. It made a statement in its petition that read, “The effect that Tate’s brand of vitriolic misogyny can have on the young male audience is deeply concerning. His content is widely celebrated by his fans for having brought back “traditional masculinity." However, we also know that misogyny can be a gateway to other extreme and discriminatory views".

Twitch is the only major social media platform where Andrew is active now.

