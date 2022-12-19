After Besharam Rang, Twitter Takes on Akshay Kumar’s Hare Ram Song

Even as the controversy brews over Pathan’s Besharam Rang, featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, Twitter users have now pulled Akshay Kumar into the debate. A video from Akshay Kumar’s 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa has gone viral. The video is of the chartbuster track Hare Ram in which the dancers have donned saffron kurtas with Hare Ram written on it. Akshay is also wearing a similar attire.

Now social media users are talking about the usage of saffron colour in Besharam Rang and Hare Ram Hare Ram. A user wrote, “These blind believers have a problem with Shah Rukh Khan not from saffron colour," read a comment.

Another wrote, “For the kind perusal of certain ministers and the other jobless lot .. that is Akshay Kumar dancing with women in saffron kurta with hare ram prints.. see moral police no bottoms!! .. stuff that research for your show makes you do" The person attached the picture from the track Hare Ram Hare Ram.

A person wrote that he doesn’t understand why Akshay Kumar gets so much hate from the Left. He tweeted a 34-second clip showing the track and some sequences from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Another user, with a different opinion, tweeted, “Who will justify this #BesharamRang ???"

This user wrote, “Akshay Kumar with bikini-wearing women with saffron “Hare Ram" kurtas."

Besides these stills, some users are posting some sequences from the song Gale Lag Ja from the film De Dana Dan in which Akshay was romancing Katrina Kaif. The actress is seen wearing a saffron sari in this steamy number.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday, poked fun at the makers of Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Pathan, claiming that by adding extra “masala" to the production, they may have included harmful “gutka masala" (chewable tobacco).

