After Bombay HC Refuses To Put a Stay On Ranveer Singh's 83 Digital Release, Film Now Available On OTT

Months after it’s theatrical release, Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is now available on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The movie is available in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil. This comes a day after the Bombay High Court refused to put a stay on the film’s digital release.

For the unversed, the production house Mad Man had earlier filed a plea asking the court to put a stay on the film’s digital and satellite release. It had claimed that they were assigned 37.5% ownership of the film as per the Consent Order of 2021. However, the court rejected the plea saying the consent terms do not apply to film 83 because the agreement was made before the terms were passed.

“In my Prima facie view…this certainly cannot apply to the Agreements which are already referred to in the Consent Minutes of Order and Clause 1.2 of the ’83 Agreement’ as having already created rights in favour of these third parties including Star and Netflix," the court said as reported by Live Law. The court also mentioned that Mad Man can have rights to the film 83 only after the first ten years of its release.

83 was released in December 2021 and starrer Ranveer Singh in the lead. The film revolved around the Indian Cricket team’s historic win in the World Cup of 1983. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Hardy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others. While Ranveer Singh played the role of Kapil Dev in the film, Deepika essayed the role of his wife. 83 was directed by Kabir Khan.

Since the movie is now available on Disney+ Hotstar, its content head Gaurav Banerjee said, “In a country where cricket and entertainment are considered sacred, we have consistently endeavored to bring the best of both worlds to satiate our discerning viewer’s content appetite. By bringing in sports blockbuster of the year 83 on television in Hindi and on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil, we continue to offer our audiences quality content at the comfort of their homes. With the release of 83 in the cricketing season on Disney+ Hotstar, we hope our audiences will enjoy our fantastic package of cricket, drama and entertainment"

