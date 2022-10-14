After Box Office Failure, Laal Singh Chaddha Trends in Top 10 on OTT

Aamir Khan’s much-hyped film Laal Singh Chaddha may not have been able to attract audiences to the theatres but now that it is streaming globally, it is reportedly finding a lot of viewers. Laal Singh Chaddha was released on August 11 and despite a very extensive and strong promotional campaign, failed to do well at the box office. With a budget of around Rs 180 crore, it failed to even cross the 100-crore mark, ending its run with a global collection of Rs 90 crore, a disappointing performance for a film starring a top league star.

Apart from mixed reviews that compared the film unfavourably to Forrest Gump, the Aamir-starrer was also hurt by the boycott culture as a sizable faction of viewers campaigned to boycott the film because of some previous controversial statements by Aamir Khan. Now the film has quietly started streaming on Netflix without making much noise. And this time, it has found success on OTT as it has been trending globally since its October 6 Netflix release.

According to the streaming platform, it is ranked No. 1 on Netflix in India and as No 2 non-English film globally. Netflix has declared that the movie has watched a record 6.63 million hours worldwide since its streaming debut. According to Netflix, the film has made it to the Top 10 films in 13 countries in the world including Mauritius, Bangladesh, Singapore, Bahrain, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

In doing so, it joins the league of box office debacles like Dhaakad, Attack and Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2, which found a new lease of life on OTT, however, Laal Singh Chaddha does outperform them in numbers and has done it globally.

