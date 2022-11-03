'Don't Lose...': Shahid Kapoor's Advice to Brother Ishaan Khatter After Breakup from Ananya Panday

Ishaan Khatter, who made a trailblazing commercial debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, became the talk of the town when he began dating his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday. The two were often spotted hanging out together at family gatherings and occasions. However, the duo parted ways earlier this year and seemingly confirmed the same on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan. Now Ishaan Khatter has come forward to share the best relationship advice granted by brother Shahid Kapoor.

During a candid interview with GoodTimes, Ishaan Khatter revealed that the best relationship advice had come from Shahid Kapoor who has told him not to lose his identity in a relationship. Ishaan stated, “Well, my bro has told me not to lose myself in a relationship; to always know who I am. ‘Don’t’ lose that’-That’s very good advice."

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

However, this is not the first time when The Suitable Boy actor has spoken about her equations with her ex-girlfriend. Earlier, in one of the episodes from Koffee With Karan that featured him alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan had said, “I would hope to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people that I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. She is genuinely a sweetheart and all pulpy questions aside; she is someone that is very dear to me and will always remain so."

Currently, Ishaan has been busy promoting his upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film is scheduled to release on November 4. In the trailer of the film that was released recently, Katrina Kaif appears to be a ghost with a mission for Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who seem to be the desi equivalent of Ghostbusters. She wants them to eliminate a spooky Jackie Shroff or “Aatma Ram" and she gives them the task of doing so.

Read all the Latest Movies News here