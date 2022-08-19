After 'Brewing Koffee That Was Hot', Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor Finally Turn 'Ko-Actors', See Post

Attention, please. B-town besties Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have finally turned “ko-actors.” How do we know? Well, Sara made the announcement with an Instagram post, setting the internet frenzy. She shared a picture, which features her and Janhvi sitting on a chair. While Sara is wearing a white and pink comfy outfit, Janhvi is decked up in a purple one. The two stars look visibly shocked in the photograph. Announcing their upcoming project in her own style, Sara wrote in the caption, “From brewing Koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot… wait and watch us- tell us what you thought.”

Reacting to Sara Ali Khan’s post, Janhvi Kapoor assured us that “it’s going to be a blast.”

Have a look:

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor together in a film would be worth watching. Don’t you agree? Their recent appearance on Koffee With Karan is proof of their chemistry. The episode was a laughing riot as the actresses were at their unfiltered best. Both Sara and Janhvi spilled one too many beans about their personal life and also drizzled some cheese. While Sara confessed her crush on Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi talked about how she stalks people on social media. The actress even mentioned that at one point she was very intrigued by how Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram was growing. Before Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Koffee With Karan episode, little was known about how the two contemporaries became friends.

Two leading actresses cannot be friends. Well, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are proving the opposite. From being travel partners to gym buddies and now finally doing a film together, the duo is setting some major friendship goals in the entertainment industry.

