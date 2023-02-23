Back in 2019, filmmaker Dinesh Vijan had announced Munjha as his third film in his horror comedy universe. The first two films are Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree, and Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi. Munjha had to be postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic, as well as due to changes in the script. Buzz is that the film is finally happening and has already gone on floor.

According to a report in Peepingmoon, sources close to the production house have informed that, Sharvari Wagh, who made her debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, has been roped in to play the lead character in the film. “Munjha is the fourth standalone film in this universe, which aspires to have the films cross each other’s paths at a later stage," said a source.

However, the film’s plot is connected to Stree. The details of the storyline are not revealed, but Munjha is expected to meet Roohi and other characters at some point in the film. It was earlier supposed to be a proper prequel to Stree, but the makers have now tweaked the script, introducing a new character altogether."

The source also added, “The film also marks a new, exciting beginning for Sharvari, who has only done two films: YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 and the yet-to-be-released Maharaja opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid. Headlining a film solely so early in her career speaks volumes about her craft, and the makers believe she is going to surpass everyone’s expectations with Munjha."

Reportedly, the upcoming film will be helmed by Marathi filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, who has earlier directed films like Mauli, The Sholay Girl, and Zombivali, while Yogesh Chandekar has written the script. Speaking about the story, Munjha is based on a folklore. Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are the masterminds behind this horror-comedy cinematic universe.

