After Cannes, Helly Shah Achieves Another Big Feat As Her Movie Zibah Qualifies For Oscars

Actress Helly Shah has announced that her film Zibah is one of the top three Indian movies to receive a theatrical screening in Los Angeles and is eligible for an Oscar qualification. The actress shared the good news in a tweet wherein she mentioned that she is proud to be associated with this project. “Glad to announce that ZIBAH is one of the top 3 films from India to get a theatrical screening in LA and is eligible for OSCAR Qualification. Proud to be a part of such a beautiful project. We need all your love & blessings & wishes and more love," the tweet read.

Her fans were quick to congratulate her on this major accomplishment. “Congratulations sweetheart @OfficialHelly7 So proud of you," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “Congratulations to you and team #ZibahTheFilm. Entire team deserves applauses, appreciations for choosing such a sensitive and untouched topic."

Meanwhile, Helly Shah expressed how great she feels about the significant achievement in a recent interview with Hindustan Times. She said this one is a benchmark in itself. “To be screened in LA, get the Oscar qualification, feels great. No one of us imagined that we were going to reach till here," adding that it’s a big deal for the entire film and she is super proud to be a part of it.

However, her film has only been selected to be screened in LA as of now. Although the movie has qualified for the Oscars, the journey to nominations is quite long. “It’s a long run! Sirf yaha tak pohchna hi badi baat hai humare liye," Helly added. She further revealed that Zibah is one of the three films to qualify out of 2500 other films. “We hope that it does get selected and people love it. I’m keeping my fingers crossed," added the actress. She also asserted that when the film was being made, nobody imagined something like this would happen. “It’s a big achievement for the entire team," she said.

Zibah is a film about female genital mutilation which stars Helly Shah alongside Barkha Bisht and Swati Agarwal. Arunjit Borah directed the film.

