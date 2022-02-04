After Completing Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan to Start Filming for Rajkumar Hirani’s Next?

It has been a wait of over three years for fans of Shah Rukh Khan since his last big-screen appearance in Zero. Being one of the reigning stars of modern-day cinema, his films are keenly awaited the world over. While a number of interesting films are lined up on SRK’s slate, the production process is far from over. King Khan is expected to wrap up filming of one of his most anticipated projects, Pathan, helmed by Siddharth Anand, this month. The actor will next start filming for Rajkumar Hirani’s untitled next, after Pathan.

A source in the know told Pinkvilla that the upcoming film will likely go on floors in March. “Pre-production work has already begun and a large set replicating a village in Punjab will be erected in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio,” the source was quoted by the media outlet as saying.

Construction work may start in a few days, and a major section of the film will be shot there.

Additionally, the shooting will also get underway in London and Budapest, once a location is fixed. Additionally, the lead actress signed for the film is reportedly Taapsee Pannu.

As per the latest report, Hritik Roshan will have a cameo in Pathan. “Aditya Chopra is strategically building his spy franchise and the moment when Hrithik’s Kabir, Shah Rukh’s Pathan and Salman Khan’s Tiger will meet each other will be only post WAR 2,” a source was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra will work on a project backed by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Gauri Shinde. The upcoming film is likely to be a slice-of-life comedy.

In addition to Atlee’s next, SRK will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra and Tiger 3, all of which will be cameo appearances.

