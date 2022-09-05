After Cyrus Mistry's Death, Hansal Mehta Recalls His 'Near-Fatal Car Accident'

Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry died in a tragic car accident in Palghar. The 54-year-old businessman was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad in his Mercedes that hit a road divider on the Surya River Charoti bridge, said police. The other passengers in the care were renowned Mumbai-based gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, her husband Darius Pandole, and his brother Jehangir Pandole. Since the demise of the renowned businessman, Twitter and Instagram have been deluged with condolences for the departed souls.

At the time of the accident, Mistry was not wearing a seat belt, police sources revealed during early investigations. Commenting on the importance of wearing seat belts while driving in his eulogy, filmmaker Hansal Mehta recalled the time when he had a “near-fatal car accident."

He narrated a similar incident that happened to him in his 20s while he was travelling in the Fiji Islands. The Scam 1992 director explained how he came out alive after a fatal accident nearly 30 years ago. “I had a near-fatal accident in Fiji Islands. My car went off the road and dropped from a height. The car was finished. I was speeding. I was wearing a seat belt. I escaped an accident that would have surely ended my life," he tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, Mehta stated that he had stopped speeding ever since and always remember to wear a helmet. “I’ve always worn a seat belt - even if I’m on the rear seat. I get paranoid if people in the back seat don’t wear their seat belts too. Always better to be safe than sorry. There is NO bravado in speeding. Life is meant for braver things," he wrote.

Prominent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business tycoon Anand Mahindra, expressed grief over the death of Mistry on Twitter. Mahindra, who worked with Mistry when the latter was the head of the House of Tata, stated that he was convinced Mistry was headed for greatness. The Chairman also vowed to always wear his seatbelt in the car. Take a look at his tweets here.

Cyrus Mistry is survived by his wife Rohiqa and their two sons.

